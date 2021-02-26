MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a pleasantly cool morning, we are in for a fast warm-up. Highs reach the low 80s with just slightly more humidity than the past few days. Expect a few passing clouds from time to time.

It stays quite comfortable through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Humidity continues to increase into Saturday morning.

Warm days expected through the weekend. Highs reach the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday, which is just a few degrees shy of record heat. The additional humidity makes it feel uncomfortable, especially in the sunshine, but there’s not enough moisture to produce rain.

Several storm systems pass to the north of Florida this weekend and into next week. Eventually one of these fronts sinks far enough south to bring us some rain. The timing of this is still uncertain, but watch for at least a few showers Wednesday and Thursday.