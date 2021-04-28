MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a pleasant morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. With slightly higher humidity and a lighter breeze today, it won’t feel quite as comfortable.

You’ll notice a few passing clouds today, but no rain is expected. It stays mild overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

It should feel even more humid tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. We add in just a 10% chance of a shower Friday with highs back in the mid-upper 80s.

A series of cold fronts passes just to our north over the weekend and into early next week. Those fronts help create small rain chances. Just 20% chances for showers Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The fronts won’t bring any cooler air. Highs stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

