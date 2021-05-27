MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity into the holiday weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After more than a week of comfortable humidity levels, it will start to feel muggier by the end of the week.

Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees today, and there will be just enough humidity for a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chance remains less than 10%. We add in a 10% chance of an afternoon shower tomorrow, and highs will be back to 90 degrees.

As the humidity continues to increase, rain chances go up to 20% Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Our best rain chance is on Memorial Day at 30% as we transition into a more classic summer rainy pattern.