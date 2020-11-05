MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity and rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s slightly warmer this morning than the past few days, but there’s still a cool breeze from the northeast.

Temperatures climb into the mid 80s this afternoon, which is above average for early November. There’s just enough humidity for a 10% chance of a shower.

It stays mild and comfortable through the evening with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Humidity increases slightly overnight, and rain chances go up to 30% tomorrow. Highs will still be in the mid 80s tomorrow.

Expect a few passing showers and gusty winds this weekend with highs in the mid 80s. We will be keeping an eye on Eta and where it goes once it drifts back into the Caribbean. Some models take the system north toward Florida early next week, but there is a lot of uncertainty at this point.