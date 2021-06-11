MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity and rain chances through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An onshore wind pattern develops that brings in higher humidity from the Gulf of Mexico.

That pattern also pushes afternoon showers east of I-75. The rain chances remain slim today and tomorrow at just 20%. Expect an isolated shower or two near the coast around midday, but mostly inland storms in the afternoon.

It will be quite hot this afternoon with highs in the low 90s and a heat index around 98. Similar conditions expected on Saturday.

Rain chances increase to 30% Sunday and 40% for Monday and Tuesday. The onshore wind pattern keeps the humidity high and some extra clouds around as well. That helps hold afternoon highs in the upper 80s.