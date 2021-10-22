MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity and rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a comfortable morning, it warms up quickly. Afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 80s, and the extra humidity will make it feel closer to 90.

Most of the day will be a mix of sun and clouds, but there is a 10% chance of a stray shower late this afternoon and into the early evening.

We keep the rain chance at 10% Saturday, and it stays warm and muggy. Highs reach the upper 80s as a front stalls in the area.

That front will help increase our rain chance to 30% Sunday and 40% Monday. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity.

Looking long range, there is a stronger cold front set to arrive Thursday. That front should bring us our best rain chance is weeks and a bigger cool down for Friday.