MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity ahead of a weekend cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 80s. Humidity also increases through the day with winds coming from the southeast.

We should have just a few clouds passing across the sky today and tonight. Overnight lows stay above average in the upper 60s.

Expect a muggy and gusty day on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. Winds come from the south ahead of a cold front that arrives Sunday.

The front brings a 30% chance of showers Sunday, but it will not bring any cooler air. Sunday’s highs will still be in the mid 80s, and we even get into the upper 80s next week.