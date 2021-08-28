MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hurricane Ida driving Tampa Bay’s forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Hurricane Ida tracking through the Gulf of Mexico towards New Orleans, Louisiana, Tampa Bay will continue to see a major pull of tropical moisture over the state from east to west. This is due to the rotation and size of Hurricane Ida.

The system has a strong pull on the mid and upper levels that stretch well past the physical diameter of the hurricane. This means scattered showers and storms will be common, developing from the east coast and tracking over to the Gulf coast mainly through the peak heating hours of the day between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Intense and/or isolated severe weather is possible during this time frame nearer the coast so do exercise caution while out and about.

Ida will also affect our coastal fun. Small craft advisories and high rip risks are in place along the coast from Manatee County to the Nature Coast until Monday morning due to Ida’s interaction with the Gulf. Three to five-foot seas and moderately choppy conditions inland will be common tomorrow so vessels under 30 feet are expected to have a very difficult time navigating the waters just offshore.

Daytime highs will remain slightly below average, hovering in the upper 80s and lower 90s but feel-like temperatures will remain in the lower 100s. High risk of heat illnesses will be common throughout the afternoon and early evening. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated throughout the day.

As Ida moves onto shore and dissipates, we can expect to keep reasonable flow into Ida from the Gulf and Atlantic. This will keep moisture pumping through our area and will allow for moderately high rain chances into next week. Mainly within the afternoon.