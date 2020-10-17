MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Humidity, temperatures and rain chances going up Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a brief break from the humidity today, it will return tomorrow with moisture surging back north.

Although this afternoon was warm it was a nice day in comparison to the stretch of record and near record warmth we’ve had this past week. Tonight, temps will be slow to cool off but temps should drop into the low 70s by morning. Highs on Sunday will be even warmer than today, near 89 degrees.

Patchy clouds will be around to start Sunday but rain chances will be very low until the afternoon when they increase to a 30% where passing downpours are possible, especially along and south of I-4. Not everyone will see rain though.

The weather pattern stays rather stale through the week. Rain chances will be low each day and highs will be well above average, in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The NHC is monitoring two areas as of Saturday afternoon.

Invest 94L will likely develop into a subtropical depression tonight or tomorrow. It could continue to organize into the next named storm of the season while it meanders southeast of Bermuda, not affecting land. The next name on the Greek alphabet list is Epsilon. This system will likely not impact the United States but we will continue to watch it.

A second area in the southwestern Caribbean will need to be closely monitored early next week. Currently the chance for development is low through five days but chances will increase as environmental conditions become favorable for an area of low pressure to develop and slowly organize.

Long range forecast models bring a system north, possibly close to the east coast of Florida. There is low confidence long term because the reliable forecast models are not in agreement. Check back often for new developments however, any system that develops won’t move north until late next week.