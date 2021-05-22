MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Humidity stays low Sunday, still waiting on rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a gorgeous start to the weekend today, we’ve got more fantastic weather on the way Sunday.

Look for mostly clear skies overnight with comfortable low temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday won’t be as breezy with more sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will climb up to around 90 degrees during the afternoon.

Humidity levels will gradually increase during the first half of next week but our weather will remain mostly dry. Eventually, deeper atmospheric moisture will allow for the return of spotty afternoon showers and storms later next week into next weekend.

IN THE TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Ana formed Saturday morning northeast of Bermuda marking the seventh year in a row with a named preseason storm. This weak system is moving away from Bermuda and is not a threat to land. Ana will likely dissipate by Monday. Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1st.