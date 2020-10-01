MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Humidity stays low for another pleasant day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The month of October is kicking off with a fall-feel to the air. It’s cooler-than-average this morning. Temperatures climb quickly into the mid 80s this afternoon, but the low humidity keeps it feeling comfortable. There will also be a light breeze from the north all day.

A few stray showers are possible south of I-4. A cold front has stalled across south Florida and may help generate some spotty rain.

We will have some patchy clouds around today and tonight, and lows will be in the mid 60s.

It stays mild and comfortable on Friday with highs back in the mid 80s. Humidity will increase just slightly Saturday, so there is a 20% chance of rain.

The moisture surges back Sunday, and rain chances increase to 50%. It will feel muggier as well.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: An area of low pressure now has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical system in the western Caribbean in the next five days. Another tropical wave in the Caribbean has a 20% chance of development.