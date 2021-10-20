MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Humidity remains low for one more day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels comfortable this morning, and temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 80s by the afternoon. The lower humidity sticks around today and keeps it a pleasant day.

There will be a nice breeze most of the day from the east. That breeze creates a bit of a chop on the water, so a Small Craft Exercise Caution advisory is posted.

A few clouds develop late this afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Humidity begins to slowly increase tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. We add in a 20% rain chance Friday, mostly for areas south of I-4. The highest rain chance comes Sunday at 30%.

Highs remain in the upper 80s, and with higher humidity, it will feel more uncomfortable through the weekend and into next week.