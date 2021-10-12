MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Humidity increases slightly, but rain chance remains small

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will feel warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the low 90s. Most of the day will be dry, but there’s a 10% chance of a quick, light shower late this afternoon.

If you’re heading out to watch the Lightning season opener, it should stay mild through the evening with very little rain after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the low-mid 70s.

Humidity gradually builds tomorrow, so the rain chance increases to 20% in the afternoon and evening. Most areas will hit 90 degrees tomorrow. Thursday’s rain chance is also 20%.

Drier air returns and brings the rain chances down again Friday and Saturday. Next week, a cold front stalls to our north which will help increase humidity and rain chances.