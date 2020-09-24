MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Humidity increases; rain chances return for the end of the week

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity gradually builds through the day as temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon. While it will not feel like mid-summer, it won’t have that fall-feel either.

Winds come from the south this afternoon, and there is a 20% chance of a late-day shower developing.

It slowly cools this evening with lows in the mid 70s. It will feel muggier tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Summer-like humidity and rain chances return tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 80s with heat index values near 100 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of afternoon and evening downpours.

Rain chances drop slightly to 30% Saturday and Sunday, but it stays muggy.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No development is expected across the Atlantic Basin in the next five days.

