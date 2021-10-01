MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Humidity builds, rain chances remain slim

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This first day of October starts out comfortable, and temperatures climb quickly to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Expect a few clouds and a light breeze from the east.

There’s just enough humidity to create a 10% chance of a late afternoon or early evening shower. Most of us stay dry, but don’t be surprised if you get a quick passing shower. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

A similar day is expected for Saturday. You’ll notice a bit higher humidity, but it won’t be uncomfortable. The rain chance stays at 10% with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday’s rain chance is also 10%.

The first part of next week won’t be too muggy, but the humidity surges back by the middle and end of next week, and that will also bring back higher rain chances.