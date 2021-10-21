MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Humidity and rain chances increase into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a pleasant start to the day, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. With slightly more humidity, it will feel quite warm, but still no rain is expected.

It cools slowly this evening with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

A front pushes south into Florida tomorrow, and it will help increase humidity and give us a 20% chance of a spotty shower. Most of the rain will be south of I-4. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s. It stays warm and humid Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and just a 10% rain chance.

As the front stalls and lifts back north, rain chances increase for us Sunday and Monday to 30%. Highs will be held down slightly in the mid 80s.

Long range, a stronger cold front looks to arrive late Thursday with higher rain chances and a potential cool down.