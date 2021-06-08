MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hotter than normal days continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The lack of much afternoon rain over the next few days will allow temperatures to climb quickly. Afternoon highs reach the low-mid 90s today with heat index values near 100 degrees.

The few showers that do develop will be few and far between and mostly after 3 pm. Today’s rain chance is just 20%. The rain chance drops to 10% tomorrow. It stays hot in the low to mid 90s.

We get back to a 20% chance for afternoon showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs remain in the low 90s.

Moisture increases again early next week, so rain chances go back to normal, and afternoon highs will be kept near 90 degrees.