MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hotter than average today with spotty late-day storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly this morning. We’ll already be in the upper 80s by lunchtime, and afternoon highs reach the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel near 100 degrees.

Overall, today’s rain chance is 30%, and almost all of the storms that form will be in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Watch for some of those storms to linger into the beginning of the Lightning game tonight.

A similar day is expected tomorrow, but the afternoon and evening rain chances are slightly better at 40%. Otherwise, it will be quite hot with highs in the low 90s again.

Deeper moisture arrives for the middle of the week, and rain chances continue to increase to 60% Wednesday and 50% Thursday. The extra clouds and rain help hold highs down into the upper 80s.