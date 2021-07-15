MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hotter and drier to end the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After several days and weeks of heavy afternoon downpours, drier air arrives today. Rain chances only increase to 20% this afternoon. The few showers that do form push toward the coast in the evening.

While there is less moisture in the upper atmosphere, it still feels muggy here on the ground. Highs reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values near 100.

A similar day is expected tomorrow with only a 20% chance of a passing afternoon shower. Highs return to the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances increase slightly to 30% this weekend. Watch for a few more afternoon storms to develop, but still not a wash-out. Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.