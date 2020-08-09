MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot with scattered afternoon storms Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dry, calm and mild to start the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will warm up fast and once again, Tampa Bay is in store for another hot day with highs near 93 degrees.

Temperatures will feel more like 105 degrees thanks to high humidity.

Rain chances will go up to 40% this afternoon for scattered storms mainly away from the coast.

Lows tonight will fall to around 79 degrees. Monday morning will be dry and humid. Monday afternoon will be hot again with highs near 92 degrees and a 40% chance for storms.

The normal summer pattern continues through the rest of the week into next weekend. Winds will pick up a little bit next weekend.

There will be slightly less coverage of storms by the end of the week due to drier air. Temperatures will still be above average.