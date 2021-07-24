MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot with afternoon storms this weekend in Tampa; Tropical development possible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A few isolated showers are moving south along the coast this morning. Otherwise, it is a mild and muggy start to the day. Temps will top out near 93 degrees this afternoon with some southern spots feeling like the triple digits.

Areas south of I-4 will have the highest chance to see showers and storms this afternoon and evening as well. A few isolated showers are possible north of I-4 but the heavier rain will be focused along a stalled frontal boundary sitting over southwest Florida.

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop along the stalled boundary off Florida’s east coast. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 50% chance of developing into something tropical over the next few days as it slowly meanders west, possibly over the peninsula.

While there is some uncertainty in the near-term forecast, a tropical depression could form in the next couple of days. Models do not develop this into anything strong as of early Saturday morning. Local winds will come out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph as this develops to our east and bring in slightly drier air to areas north of I-4.

South of I-4, closer to the lingering front, deeper moisture will reside and will have better chance for showers.

As the low moves west into the Gulf of Mexico Monday, it will pull up deeper moisture from the south across the entire area increasing rain chances to start the week.

A typical summer pattern will return by Wednesday with hot and humid days and showers and storms developing in the afternoon.