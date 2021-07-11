MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot with afternoon storms; The summer pattern continues through the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another hot and humid day with afternoon showers and thunderstorms is in store to round out the weekend. Temperatures will warm to near 91° this afternoon.

Rain chances will increase to a 40% after 2:00 p.m. with storms developing inland and moving west through the second half of the afternoon. Showers and storms will line up along the coast early this evening before pushing offshore.

A few patchy clouds will linger but the area will dry out overnight and temperatures will fall to around 70° by Monday morning.

A very similar pattern is in place for much of the upcoming work week. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with high temperatures in the low 90s. Rain chances will increase to a 40 to 50% each afternoon.

With the easterly wind continuing, storms will develop inland and drift toward the coast later in the afternoon each day. There will be a slight decrease in rain chances and coverage of showers and storms Thursday, Friday and Saturday.