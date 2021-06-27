MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot Sunday and Monday with fewer afternoon storms expected

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay is quiet and dry this morning. With the exception of a few patchy clouds, most spots will see a lot of sunshine as we head through the morning, then clouds will build early this afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up very quickly, with highs topping out near 93°.

The overall coverage of rain today will be less than the past few days with rain chances at a 30% this afternoon. The storms that do form, will still drift east to west and a few will linger at the coast this evening.

The rain will dry out overnight, and it will be mild Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The same general pattern will be in place Monday afternoon, with hot temperatures in the low 90s and rain chances at a 30%.

Deeper moisture moves back in for the middle of the week increasing rain chances up to a 40 and 50% Tuesday through Friday.

Tracking the Tropics

The National hurricane Center is tracking two areas of possible development.

The first is a weak disturbance located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda. Significant development is not expected as it moves west toward the southeastern United states. The development chance for the next two days is low at a 20%, and also a 20% for the next five days.

The other disturbance is a tropical wave moving through the southern Atlantic Ocean. It continues to produce shower and thunderstorm activity and slow development of this system is possible through the middle of next week as it continues west. Development chances are low for the next two days at a 20% and increase to a 30% for the next five days.