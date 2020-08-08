MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot summer weekend with spotty storms each afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Max Defender 8 radar is dry across the Tampa Bay area this morning and temperatures are warm and humid.

Rain chances will stay low through the midday before going up to 30% between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. with spotty storms developing and slowly drifting inland. Temperatures will be very hot today with highs near 94 degrees and feels like temperatures above 100 degrees. Areas that see rain will cool off faster but not everyone will see rain this afternoon.

Rain chances go back to zero overnight after storms dissipate this evening. Temperatures will stay mild with lows near 79 degrees.

Sunday morning will begin calm, dry and humid. Rain chances will go up to a 30-40% in the afternoon. A few more storms are possible but not everyone will see rain still. Highs will be near 93 degrees.

This typical summer pattern continues through all of next week. Better rain chances near the coast will arrive Thursday and through the weekend with a stronger east wind.