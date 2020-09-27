MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot & humid with scattered storms through Tuesday; Strong cold front arrives Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla.(WFLA) — Dry and muggy to start Sunday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees again this afternoon. A few showers will begin developing after 1 p.m. along the sea-breeze, just inland from the coast. Storms will become widespread and drift inland this afternoon and evening with rain chances at 40%

The downpours will be slow movers and produce heavy rainfall.

The deeper moisture lingers through Tuesday with a copy and repeat forecast.

A strong cold front will arrive Wednesday with a few showers. It will pass to our south and cooler, drier late-October air will arrive to the Tampa area.

This will eliminate rain chances, bring temperatures to well below average and the dew points will be in the mid-50s. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s for many and afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s.