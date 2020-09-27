MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot & humid with scattered storms through Tuesday; Strong cold front arrives Wednesday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla.(WFLA) — Dry and muggy to start Sunday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees again this afternoon. A few showers will begin developing after 1 p.m. along the sea-breeze, just inland from the coast. Storms will become widespread and drift inland this afternoon and evening with rain chances at 40%

The downpours will be slow movers and produce heavy rainfall.

The deeper moisture lingers through Tuesday with a copy and repeat forecast.

A strong cold front will arrive Wednesday with a few showers. It will pass to our south and cooler, drier late-October air will arrive to the Tampa area.

This will eliminate rain chances, bring temperatures to well below average and the dew points will be in the mid-50s. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s for many and afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss