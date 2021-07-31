MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot start to August on Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Without much rain around to get the weekend started, heat index values or “feels like” temperatures rocketed into the triple digits across the Tampa Bay area this afternoon. We’ll get the month of August started in a very similar way on Sunday.

The last of a few very isolated showers across inland areas will wrap up this evening. Expect few clouds around tonight with temperatures staying very mild only dropping to around 80 degrees by morning.

Very spotty showers will once again develop and move onshore early Sunday morning. Most of these isolated showers and storms will drift inland, east of I-75 by the early afternoon. High temperatures will once again surge into the low and mid 90s with lots of sunshine. Afternoon “feels like” temperatures will be back in the triple digits for several hours during the afternoon and early evening.

Rain chances will remain limited to get the new work week started. We’ll shift back to a normal summertime weather pattern for the second half of next week. Once the wind direction switches back to the east, afternoon and evening showers and storms will drift back toward the coast increasing our rain chances.