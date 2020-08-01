MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot, mostly dry and breezy at times today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While Hurricane Isaias moves closer to the southeast coast of Florida today, the weather around Tampa Bay will remain hot and mostly dry.

Similar to Friday, temperatures will warm up fast and highs will top out near 95 degrees, feeling more like 100+ degrees. Take breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water while outside throughout the day.

There will be a light breeze today, coming out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. A few passing showers are possible this afternoon but most areas will stay dry.

A few of Isaias’s outer rain bands may move through eastern Polk and Highlands county late tonight and tomorrow bringing stronger wind gusts (20-30 mph) but still likely below tropical storm force. Eastern portions of Polk and Highlands County may see a couple of brief, stronger gusts tonight and tomorrow.

The 5 a.m. track of Isaias shifted slightly east and slowed down a bit. Models still bring the center of Isaias close to Florida’s east coast but minimal impacts will be felt across Tampa Bay. A brief landfall is still possible before re-curving north-northeast.

The track is slightly slower than yesterday and it does not have the storm getting any stronger. In fact, slightly weakening is forecast as it experiences stronger upper level winds.

Rain chances will go up to a 30% for Sunday with a few more passing showers containing gusty winds. Highs will be near 92 degrees. The tropical storm force winds should stay well east of our area. Eastern portions of Polk and Highlands County may see a couple of brief, stronger gusts tonight and tomorrow.

Next week, typical afternoon summer storms are likely each afternoon starting Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. Morning low’s will be in the mid to upper 70s.