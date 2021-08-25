MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot & slightly less humid; late-day storms form

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A breeze from the east will make it feel a little less muggy through the day. Temperatures climb into the low 90s, and the heat index will stay near 100.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the morning and early afternoon. By the middle of the afternoon storms start to pop up. The heaviest storms are expected near the coast this evening.

The east breeze may bring a shower or two to inland areas tomorrow morning, but most of the storms will be later in the day. These storms will also be along and west of I-75. Tomorrow’s high will be back in the low 90s.

Rain chances remain at 40% tomorrow and Friday, but they drop to 30% Saturday. This weekend, we will be tracking a potential tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico. At this time, it looks to stay far enough away that it doesn’t bring any direct impacts to the Tampa Bay area, but we will monitor it.