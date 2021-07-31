MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot, humid and mostly dry weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Expect a hot and humid weekend across the Tampa Bay area with slim rain chances each day. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

The muggy, southwesterly breeze will continue off the Gulf of Mexico keeping humidity very high and feels like temperatures in the afternoon well into the triple digits.

Upper level dry air will limit rain coverage both today and tomorrow as well with just a 20% chance for a few passing downpours.

Early next week deeper moisture will begin to move in and rain chances will slowly increase to a 40% by Tuesday. Temperature stay muggy through the end of the week.

The tropics remain quiet for the next 5 days.

