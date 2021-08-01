MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot, humid and mostly dry Sunday in Tampa Bay, increasing rain chances this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another hot, humid and mostly dry day is in store to round out the weekend in Tampa Bay.

Temperatures will quickly warm into the low to mid-90s. When the humidity is factored in, it will feel like 100-106 degrees for most of the afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in place for Hardee, DeSoto, and Highlands Counties from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Rain chances stay low today, at a 20%, for just a few isolated passing downpours, mainly north of I-4.

Moisture slowly returns through the first half of the work week increasing rain chances to a 30% for Monday, and a 40% for Tuesday.

As rain chances increase, temperatures will come back down closer to average with highs in the lower 90s.

The humidity will come down slightly toward the end of the week and next weekend with our normal southeasterly wind pattern returning.