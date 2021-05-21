MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot, dry, breezy conditions create high fire danger

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Our hot and windy weather pattern continues today. Highs reach near 90 degrees with a strong breeze from the east at 15-25 mph.

Humidity values also remain low. While that makes it feel more comfortable outside, it also increases our fire danger. There is a Red Flag Warning in place today for much of the Tampa Bay area. Please don’t set anything on fire outside because it can easily spread in these conditions. The strong breeze also keeps a Small Craft Advisory posted for area waterways.

It stays mostly clear and comfortable this evening with temperatures falling into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. That’s actually a few degrees below average.

The winds gradually relax through the day on Saturday, but it will still be breezy. Highs return to near 90 degrees, and the humidity stays comfortable.

Even less breezy on Sunday, but it’ll still be hot. Highs near 90 again, and no rain expected. We don’t have a chance for showers until the middle to end of next week.