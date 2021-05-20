MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot, dry and breezy days continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A constant breeze from the east continues today and helps drive in even lower humidity.

Highs reach 90 degrees in many spots this afternoon, but the lower humidity will keep it from being too uncomfortable. The dry air limits rain chances to less than 10% today.

A Small Craft Advisory is posted for area waters with an east wind at 20 knots and seas at 2-4 feet.

It stays mostly clear and breezy tonight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

We make it into the low 90s Friday, and it will still be gusty at times with plenty of sunshine. Expect just a few passing clouds this weekend, and highs will be near 90 Saturday and Sunday.

The hot, dry pattern continues into early next week. The humidity begins to build by the middle of next week which may add some showers by Thursday.