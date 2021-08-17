MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and quite humid with scattered storms for the rest of the week in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mild, mostly dry and mostly sunny to start Tuesday morning in Tampa Bay. A few stray showers cannot be ruled out this morning along the coast with a southwesterly wind coming in off the Gulf of Mexico.

With more sunshine expected Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be warmer than the past couple of days with highs in the low 90s.

Tropical moisture lingers though keeping humidity levels very high and triple digit heat indices are likely this afternoon.

There is a 40% rain chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop mainly this afternoon along the sea breeze and pushing inland this evening. Storms this evening will die off and the area will dry out overnight.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s by Wednesday morning.

A pretty typical August weather pattern is in place through the weekend with dry mornings and storms developing each afternoon. Temperatures will get hotter with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s by the end of the week.

The coverage of storms will be slightly lower this weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

Fred continues to lift north today and it will weaken.

Tropical storm Grace continues to move west through the Caribbean, it is forecast to strengthen but it is likely to stay well south of the Tampa Bay area and the United States as it makes its way toward the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico. It is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane by the weekend in the Bay of Campeche.

Tropical storm Henri formed near Bermuda yesterday and will continue to meander in the Atlantic for the next 5 days, with no threat to the United states.

Other than those three storms, no new development is expected over the next 5 days in the tropical Atlantic.