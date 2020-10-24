MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and mostly dry weekend across Tampa Bay; watching the tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pleasant morning across the Tampa Bay area with temperatures in the mid-70s to start and dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Temps will likely warm up pretty quickly under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near 88 degrees. We should be a little drier today with just a 10% chance for a stray shower or two this afternoon.

Winds will not be as breezy as they have been either.

Marine forecast: East winds turning north this afternoon at 10 knots. Expect a light chop in the bay and 2 to 3 foot seas offshore. The beaches will be pleasant with lots of sun, warm temps and a light breeze.

A similar setup is in store Sunday. Temps may be a tad warmer with highs near 89 degrees. There is a 10% rain chance in the afternoon.

We stay warm into next week. Rain chances will be between a 10% and a 20% each day through Thursday.

However, we are tracking a disturbance that will likely develop in the next couple of days down in the western Caribbean. This will need watched closely through the weekend and into next week. Forecast models bring a weak system in to the Gulf of Mexico. A front will eventually swing the storm northeast but the timing will be key to determine impacts here in the Tampa Bay area.

We will watch this closely and you should check back often for any updates. The forecast models typically do a poor job with undeveloped systems so expect changes to the forecast over the coming days.