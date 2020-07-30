MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and mostly dry to end the week; tracking Isaias

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overall pattern for the next few days will be drier and hotter than normal for the middle of summer.

Highs reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values 100+ for several hours. Today, tomorrow and Saturday, the rain chance is only 20% in the afternoon.

Early next week, we keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Isaias. The current forecast track takes it close to Florida Sunday and Monday. The exact track will continue to shift as the system becomes better organized, and the computer models have a better understanding of it.

The storm is not expected to get much stronger as it interacts with the Caribbean Islands, passes through some dry air, and encounters wind shear. All of those elements keep the system weaker.