MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and mostly dry ahead of a front this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another day with highs near 90 degrees. That’s close to the record for today, which is 92 set just last year.

Watch for some low clouds around this morning. Those will burn off, and we’ll have lots of warm sunshine for most of the day. There is a 20% rain chance late in the day and even a few hours after sunset. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Highs stay near 90 degrees for Friday and Saturday with just 10% rain chances.

A weak cold front brings a few showers on Sunday morning. Behind the front, it will be slightly less humid but not that much cooler.

Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday and Monday. That is average for mid October, but the lower humidity will keep it comfortable.

Unfortunately, the less humid air is short-lived. The front lifts back to the north Tuesday, which brings back muggier air with higher rain chances for the middle of the week.