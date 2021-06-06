MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid with scattered pm storms Sunday; drier and hotter this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Very warm and muggy conditions this morning will translate to hot and humid temperatures this afternoon. Most spots will warm into the low 90s today with partly sunny skies.

Dew points in the low to mid 70s will lead to feels like temperatures in the upper 90s and closer to the triple digits today, so it is important to stay hydrated.

Showers and storms will pop up this afternoon and rain chances are at a 40%. The coverage will be slightly less than yesterday but most spots along the I-75 corridor will have a good chance of seeing a passing storm.

Rain chances dwindle after sunset and will be mostly dry overnight.

Pockets of dry air move in from the east for much of the upcoming work week which will lead to much lower rain chances. Each day there will be just a 10% chance for a stray passing shower in the afternoon.

With drier conditions in the forecast temperatures will be even hotter each afternoon with highs up near 93° each day. Looks like some moisture will come back in for next weekend.