MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid with increasing rain chances Memorial Day weekend in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – – Temperatures are mild this morning with most spots in the low to mid 70s. It feels muggier as well with dew points in the upper 60s.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. There is just a 10% chance for a stray shower well east of I-75.

Rain chances increase Sunday and Monday with rainy season officially kicking off.

Sunday, expect high temperatures in the upper 80s with showers and a few thunderstorms developing east of I-75 after 2:00 p.m. One or two could drift west toward I-75 in the evening south of I-4.

On Memorial Day, showers and thunderstorms will develop just east of the I-75 corridor and drift west in the late afternoon and early evening. Overall rain chances Monday afternoon are about 40%.

Rain chances stay elevated between 30 and 40% each afternoon through the upcoming work week. Temperatures will be near average, in the upper 80s and low 90s each day.