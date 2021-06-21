MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid with higher rain chances this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are warm and it is very muggy outside this morning. Skies are mostly cloudy and with a westerly wind off the Gulf of Mexico, a few light, isolated showers are possible this morning near the coast.

Rain chances will increase throughout the day with scattered storms developing after noon. Some storms will linger into the evening, but most spots should dry out tonight.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90S but due to excessive humidity, feels like temperatures will be dangerous for anyone outside for extended periods of time. It will feel more like the triple digits for several hours this afternoon so staying hydrated and taking breaks is key.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will stick around through Thursday keeping a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast each day, mainly in the afternoons, through Thursday.

By the end of the week and weekend, rain chances will come down slightly with less coverage of the rain expected.

Temperatures will stay hot with highs in the low 90s each day.

Tracking the Tropics

Claudette is forecast to move into the Atlantic today and possibly re-strengthen back into a tropical storm.

This will not have an impact on the Tampa Bay area.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a tropical wave in the southern Atlantic this morning. They are giving it a 10% chance of developing in the next two days and and a 10% in the next five as well.

It has a short window to organize because upper level winds will become stronger by Thursday as it moves west, limiting further development.