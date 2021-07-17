MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid weekend with scattered afternoon storms in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Expect a hot and humid weekend across the Tampa Bay area. Temperatures warm fast today with highs near 94°. Feels like temperatures will be back in the triple digits.

Rain chances are up slightly from the past couple of days with moisture returning in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Showers and a few storms will develop inland early this afternoon and slowly move toward the coast with storms arriving to the beaches after 4:00 p.m. a few storms near the coast could linger into the evening before drying out overnight.

Sunday will feature a similar setup with high temperatures near 92°, but even better rain chances, at a 40% in the late afternoon and evening.

The normal summertime pattern continues on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s and a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms.

Late in the upcoming work week our weather pattern will shift. A trough will dig through the Eastern seaboard shifting our winds out of the west, back into an onshore wind pattern. This will increase the chance for morning showers near the coast that will push inland during the afternoon.

Temperatures will still stay warm and humid with highs and low 90s.

The tropics remain quiet for now with no new development expected in the next 5 days.