MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid weekend with increasing rain chances

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — It is muggy this morning with temperatures well above average, in the upper 70s. There are a few showers moving onshore along the coast. This is normal as winds come out of the west, off the Gulf of Mexico.

The showers will continue to move onshore this morning and push inland this afternoon with rain chances at a 20% near the coast, 30% well east of I-75 this afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s with feels like temps in the upper 90s and triple digits. Temps will stay warm and muggy tonight.

Isolated showers will move onshore again with the onshore wind continuing.

Rain chances will increase to a 30% Sunday afternoon mainly for a few more scattered storms inland and north. Deeper moisture will arrive Sunday afternoon helping to spark a few more afternoon storms.

The deeper moisture will stick around increasing rain chances to a 40% Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay hot and humid each day.

The forecast for late next week will depend on a potentially developing tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico. Currently the National Hurricane Center is highlighting the Bay of Campeche.

An area of low pressure will likely develop early next week. Slow development is possible later in the week as the system moves north.

High pressure and Saharan dust will likely keep most of the deep moisture west of the Tampa Bay area.

It is too soon to forecast the extent of the development of the system and exactly where it may go. Areas along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor this as details become clearer next week.