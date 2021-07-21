MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid in Tampa Wednesday with slightly lower rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are mild and muggy this morning and there are a few showers on Max Defender 8 radar. There will be a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day as temperatures warm into the low 90s.

The high humidity will make feels like temperatures climb into the triple digits for many this afternoon.

A few showers will develop along the coast during the morning hours with a westerly wind pushing them inland this afternoon. The best chance for heavy rain will be east of I-75.

Rain chances will decrease this evening as storms push off to the east coast. Rain chances will hover at a 10% overnight, with a few coastal showers possible through Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be very similar with a 30% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms drifting from west to east.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances increase again to a 40% Friday afternoon and through the weekend. The best chance for rain will still be east of I-75 each afternoon with a westerly, onshore wind continuing through early next week.