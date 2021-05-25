MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and dry conditions continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will make the 19th straight day with no measureable rain at Tampa International Airport.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon with just a few passing clouds expected. Humidity continues to stay comfortable.

Mostly clear skies expected through the evening with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Similar conditions are in the forecast for tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies. Humidity increases slightly for the end of the week.

At this point, there is just a 10% chance of rain Friday and Saturday. It does increase to 20% Sunday and 30% for Memorial Day.