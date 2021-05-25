MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and dry conditions continue

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will make the 19th straight day with no measureable rain at Tampa International Airport.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon with just a few passing clouds expected. Humidity continues to stay comfortable.

Mostly clear skies expected through the evening with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Similar conditions are in the forecast for tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies. Humidity increases slightly for the end of the week.

At this point, there is just a 10% chance of rain Friday and Saturday. It does increase to 20% Sunday and 30% for Memorial Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss