MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and breezy this weekend in Tampa with scattered afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a mild and a breezy morning with low passing clouds. As Hurricane Ida moves through the central Gulf of Mexico today, winds will stay breezy out of the east and southeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 miles per hour are likely at times.

Temperatures will be hot and humid today with high temperatures up near 93 degrees and feels like temperatures above 100 degrees.

Rain chances will stay very low through the midday hours before increasing to a 40% after 2 p.m. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop with the heating of the day on the outskirts of the circulation around Ida. As the showers and thunderstorms passed by, they will contain gusty winds as well.

Rain chances decrease overnight with a dry start expected Sunday morning temperatures will be in the upper 70s. High temperature Sunday afternoon will top out near 91 degrees and it will not be as breezy. Rain chances will increase to a 50% in the late afternoon hours for scattered showers and thunderstorms developing and pushing toward the coast in the evening.

The only affects the Tampa Bay area will see from Ida this weekend will be a high risk for strong rip currents along our beaches, as well as rougher than normal offshore Waters. A small craft advisory is in effect past 20 nautical miles.

Early next week, as Ida pulls north, tropical moisture will be pulled North as well leaving rain chances to decrease to a 30% Monday and Tuesday afternoon. It will be hot though with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

The tropical moisture will return by the middle and end of the week increasing rain chances once again. An onshore wind will developed by the middle of the week as well leading to a higher chance for morning showers at the coast.

Hurricane Ida will be in the central Gulf of Mexico this weekend rapidly strengthening over the warm Gulf of Mexico Waters. It is moving swiftly toward the northern Gulf Coast and will make landfall as a major hurricane in Louisiana. It is a very serious situation for coastal Louisiana and Mississippi. Storm surge heights will be 10 to 15 feet high just to the east of the eye. Localized flooding is likely with very heavy rain. Winds could gust over 140 miles per hour near the center of the storm where it comes ashore. Again, no direct impacts will be felt in the Tampa Bay area.