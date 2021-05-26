MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot again as humidity begins to increase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. It may feel a bit more toasty due to slightly higher humidity.

Not enough moisture to produce any rain today, and you’ll get a nice breeze off the Gulf of Mexico during the afternoon.

Today is the first day of the year with an average high temperature of 90 degrees. The average high stays at 90 or 91 through September 25th.

Skies should remain mostly clear overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Humidity continues to increase tomorrow. Highs reach 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The extra humidity gives us a 10% chance of an afternoon shower Friday, 20% chance Saturday, and 30% chance Sunday and Monday.