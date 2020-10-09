MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Higher rain chances this weekend as Delta heads inland

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be another hot day for October. Temperatures climb to the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. The humidity is still high for this time of year, but it is slightly lower than yesterday.

Hurricane Delta should slam into the Louisiana coast this evening. As the storm weakens and heads northeast, it will drag tropical moisture across the state of Florida.

Rain chances increase to 40% Saturday, and the storms will push east of I-75 in the afternoon. The extra showers help hold highs in the upper 80s. Expect more clouds around on Sunday, and the rian chance remains at 40%. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Slightly drier air returns next week, so rain chances decrease, but it stays hot.