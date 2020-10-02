LIVE NOW /
Max Defender 8 Forecast: Higher Rain chances Forecast This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight will be mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday look for mostly cloudy skies, which will slow warming into the afternoon. The forecast high is only 82. The rain chance is 40% and the best chances are after 3PM. Showers will increase as a front slowly lifts north.

Sunday will be overcast with light rain possibly starting in the morning and continuing into the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is even higher at 60%. Temps will reach only to around 80 degrees because of the rain and cloud cover.

Monday will be drier with only a 20% chance of rain.

