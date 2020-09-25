MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Higher humidity, rain chances stick around for the weekend before a cool down next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The mugginess has returned across the bay area with dew points in the mid 70s. The air does not feel nearly as comfortable as it did earlier in the week. There are also several thunderstorms lingering inland this evening.

Those storms will gradually taper off before midnight. Temperatures will only slowly fall into the mid to upper 70s by Saturday morning. We’ll see a few clouds in the sky, otherwise it will be a mostly dry but muggy start to the day.

The deeper moisture that has returned will stick around through the weekend. As temperatures heat up to near 90 degrees in the afternoon, the chance for storms will increase to 30%. A few scattered storms will develop and move east. Not everyone will see rain but there will be storms around.

Sunday morning will also be dry with muggy temps in the mid 70s. Rain chances will be a little higher Sunday afternoon, at 40%, with showers and storms a little more widespread. Highs on Sunday will also be near 90 degrees.

A cold front will approach early next week and keep rain chances high. Once the front passes through, currently forecast for Wednesday, the cooler and drier air will filter in from the northwest.

Most models forecast this front to move all the way through the area. This could change as we get closer to the end of next week. For now, the extended forecast shows the rain chances coming down to almost zero percent Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s and the morning lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The dew points are forecast to drop in to the mid 50s which would be very comfortable.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No new development is expected in the next five days.