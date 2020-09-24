Max Defender 8 Forecast: Higher Humidity Is Back

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be mostly dry again, but it will definitely feel more humid. Temps will be in the mid 70s Friday morning.

Friday will be more like a summer day with highs in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees. The rain chances will go up to 40% for the second half of the day with deeper moisture moving in. High temps will be in the upper 80s again.

Saturday will be a nice day with only a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be warm back up to 90 degrees. Sunday’s rain chances will go up to 30%.

