MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Higher humidity and more rain expected

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels muggier, and temperatures climb to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. With the humidity, heat index values will be close to 100.

A few spotty showers develop with the sea breeze early this afternoon, but the heavier downpours drift inland later in the day. Today’s rain chance is 40% overall. The rain tapers off this evening. A few showers linger as the Lightning play and high school football games start, but the rain should come to an end during the games.

It stays muggy through the weekend, but rain chances drop to 20% Saturday afternoon. Highs reach 90 Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s rain chance is 30%.

A cold front arrives in the Tampa Bay area early next week with higher rain chances. It is still uncertain how far south the front eventually gets and if we will get any cooler or drier air. If so, it would be the end of the next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No development is expected across the Atlantic in the next five days.